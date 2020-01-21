Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agree Realty Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.35.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.28 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

NYSE ADC opened at $72.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.77. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.11%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.69 per share, with a total value of $36,345.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,411.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 29.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 18.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 635,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,413,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,074,000 after buying an additional 179,324 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 9.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?