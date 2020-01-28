Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for B&G Foods, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:BGS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson forecasts that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price target on B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price target on B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE:BGS opened at $16.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.47. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.48.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 7,497.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

