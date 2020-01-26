Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BOK Financial Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 22.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOKF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.86.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $93.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.80.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

