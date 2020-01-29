Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BorgWarner Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for BorgWarner in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

BWA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 46.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 69.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

