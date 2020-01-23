Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cameco Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CCJ)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.94 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCJ. ValuEngine upgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cameco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.87. Cameco has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco by 2.4% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,174,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after buying an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,326,000 after purchasing an additional 213,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,813,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,754,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its position in Cameco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 10,002,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,026,000 after purchasing an additional 426,123 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Cameco by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,832,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,911,000 after purchasing an additional 628,050 shares during the period. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

