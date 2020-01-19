Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $29.04 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $485.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,482.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,472,000 after buying an additional 129,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,783,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,677,000 after buying an additional 26,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 28,714 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 115,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

