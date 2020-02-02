Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CGI Group, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

GIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised shares of CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.10 billion.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?

