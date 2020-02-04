Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $5.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $22.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $890.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $833.16.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $867.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $856.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $815.88. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $519.09 and a 1-year high of $888.58. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $22,640,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?