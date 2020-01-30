Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Community Bankers Trust Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Community Bankers Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bankers Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Community Bankers Trust in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

ESXB opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. Community Bankers Trust has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 94,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in Community Bankers Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?