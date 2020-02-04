Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Comstock Resources Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

CRK has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.

Shares of CRK opened at $5.49 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,860,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,087,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 709,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 637,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 43,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?