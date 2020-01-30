Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CVB Financial Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. CVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.07.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

In related news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 407,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 43,387 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CVB Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 437,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CVB Financial by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CVB Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in CVB Financial by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 86,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 59,917 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

