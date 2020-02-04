Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Earthstone Energy Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:ESTE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Earthstone Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.16. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 14,252.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 731,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 726,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 18.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 183,419 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 14.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $83,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

