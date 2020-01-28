Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of GNRC opened at $104.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Generac has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $107.63.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total transaction of $486,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,718,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth about $51,217,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Generac by 601.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,887,000 after buying an additional 505,093 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth about $40,399,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Generac by 33.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,788,000 after buying an additional 102,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth about $27,775,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

