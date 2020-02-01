Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Graco Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

GGG stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Graco has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In related news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 25,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,399,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,049 shares of company stock valued at $14,188,571. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

