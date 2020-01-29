Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heartland Express, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heartland Express in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Heartland Express’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HTLD. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Shares of HTLD opened at $18.98 on Monday. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Heartland Express by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Heartland Express by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Heartland Express by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Express by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More: What is a stock split?

