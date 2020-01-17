Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Huntsman Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.41. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

HUN stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.31. Huntsman has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $25.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 547.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 856.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

