Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lakeland Financial Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Lakeland Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 33.45%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LKFN. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.96. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2,327.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $98,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

