Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Netflix, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $353.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

