Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.93.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.77. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $39.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 22.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.42%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $98,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,755.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $184,722.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,106 shares of company stock valued at $495,312 over the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

