Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PEUGEOT SA/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PEUGEOT SA/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PUGOY. Deutsche Bank cut PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Commerzbank upgraded PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUGOY opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30.

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

