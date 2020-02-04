Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PB. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.93.

PB stock opened at $71.38 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.33.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan purchased 3,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $3,462,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 64,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 133,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

