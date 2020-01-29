Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Scorpio Bulkers Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SALT)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a report issued on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

SALT has been the subject of several other reports. Pareto Securities downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $327.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.27. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 1,402.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares in the last quarter. 34.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

