Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sterling Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.39. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 16,894 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 115,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

