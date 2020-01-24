Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stingray Digitl’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:RAY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$76.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.50 million.

