Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for StorageVault Canada Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a report released on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 24th.

CVE SVI opened at C$3.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.67. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$2.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.00.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$37.31 million during the quarter.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

