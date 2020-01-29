Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for United Community Banks in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $28.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 31.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 52,655 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in United Community Banks by 6.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 67.9% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 77,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?