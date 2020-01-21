Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Waterstone Financial, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Waterstone Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $1.17 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Waterstone Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WSBF. BidaskClub cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $500.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,960,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after buying an additional 67,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after buying an additional 21,489 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 15.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the second quarter worth $303,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

