Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $5.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BABA. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TH Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $222.37 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.82. The company has a market capitalization of $565.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $748,808,000. OZ Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 1,455,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,589 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,506 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

