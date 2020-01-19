Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aphria Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:APHA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Aphria in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Hundley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Aphria’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APHA. Pi Financial set a $9.00 price target on Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 price target on Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC raised Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aphria in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.09.

APHA opened at $5.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. Aphria has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 2.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aphria by 76.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Aphria during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Aphria by 40.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new position in Aphria during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aphria by 14.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

