Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AstraZeneca plc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for AstraZeneca in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

NYSE AZN opened at $49.28 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $51.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 58,044,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,062,000 after buying an additional 1,700,975 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,715,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,914,000 after buying an additional 1,494,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $18,848,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,796,000 after purchasing an additional 357,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 525.9% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after purchasing an additional 300,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

