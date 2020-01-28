Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BankUnited’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BankUnited’s FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

BankUnited stock opened at $33.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $728,901.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,093.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in BankUnited by 21.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in BankUnited by 3,160.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $230,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?