Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Brookline Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookline Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon expects that the bank will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRKL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $15.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.89. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 579,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 103,216 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,419,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,640,000 after acquiring an additional 296,469 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 57.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 133,162 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $163,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $478,300 over the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

