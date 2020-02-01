Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.78 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $265.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.28 and a 200 day moving average of $238.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $269.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6292 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,452,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,561,000 after acquiring an additional 706,200 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,004,000 after acquiring an additional 315,137 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 27,186.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 251,747 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,823,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,675,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

