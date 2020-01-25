Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Trust Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.27.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $805.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million.

In related news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $442,800.00. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,770,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

