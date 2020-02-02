Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Denali Therapeutics Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will earn ($1.61) per share for the year.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNLI. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $23.16 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,154,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,999,000 after buying an additional 604,766 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,632,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 476.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 73,291 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $760,173.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $136,950.00. Insiders have sold 93,054 shares of company stock worth $1,695,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

