Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Elbit Systems Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elbit Systems in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.55 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $156.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.37. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $122.03 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

