Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Electronic Arts Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electronic Arts in a report issued on Sunday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the game software company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

EA has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.54.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $48,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $2,099,174.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,413.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,360 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

