Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.77. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FMBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,176 shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $181,470.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,966.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 36,549 shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $1,318,322.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,271,175.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,588 shares of company stock worth $1,883,334 over the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 92,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 35,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. 31.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

