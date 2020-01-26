Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Gibraltar Industries Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

ROCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 98,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

