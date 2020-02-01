Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Heritage Commerce Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage Commerce in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s FY2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $11.60 on Thursday. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4,625.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 16.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 227,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson acquired 8,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,290.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,126.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

