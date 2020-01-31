Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for HomeStreet Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

HMST has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of HMST opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $791.53 million, a P/E ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,360,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,252,000 after buying an additional 428,889 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,310,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 483,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 141,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 87,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $102,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

