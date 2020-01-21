Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IBI Group Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:IBG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IBI Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$91.90 million.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

IBI Group stock opened at C$5.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.80 million and a PE ratio of 11.11. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$3.88 and a twelve month high of C$5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.22.

In other IBI Group news, Director Dale Elson Richmond bought 10,400 shares of IBI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,432.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$245,180.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

