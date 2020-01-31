Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $6.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.23. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.57 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$73.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a fifty-two week low of C$48.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.47.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

