Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($3.90) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.10). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 77.55% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%.

IDXG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of IDXG stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $11.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 433,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the second quarter valued at $468,000.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

