Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LVS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $66.56 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $264,618,000 after buying an additional 4,502,466 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after buying an additional 2,998,353 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,680,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,935,000. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?