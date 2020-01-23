Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Paypal Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paypal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paypal’s FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

PYPL opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.78 and a 200-day moving average of $107.74. The company has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at $45,523,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

