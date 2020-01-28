Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rogers Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ROG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $6.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.67 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $125.91 on Monday. Rogers has a one year low of $117.07 and a one year high of $206.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.74 and its 200 day moving average is $138.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,963,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rogers by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 53,819 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth $628,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rogers by 803.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,133,000 after buying an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

