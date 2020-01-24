Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Schlumberger Limited.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

