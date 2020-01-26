Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sierra Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

BSRR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $429.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.80 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $87,808.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,271.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

