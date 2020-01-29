Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SmartFinancial Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson upgraded SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartFinancial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $22.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $324.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.77. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 493,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 58.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 72.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

